Garbage dumped in drains

A lot of garbage is being dumped down a drain in the Krishna Nagar area of Shimla. This could block the drain, leading to insanitary conditions. The authorities concerned should clean the drain and ensure that garbage is disposed of responsibly. The authorities should also fine those who dump garbage in drains and spoil the beauty of the town. Radhika, Shimla

Private vans endanger kids

CHILDREN have been forced to commute to schools in crowded private vehicles in Solan. Students travel to schools in private vans, which are often in very poor shape. To make matters worse, the drivers of these vehicles don’t think twice before flouting rules, seemingly with no regard for the students they carry. The authorities concerned should look into this matter and take necessary action. Nisha, Solan

Monkey terror in Shimla

PEOPLE have been scared to use the Sky Walk in Chhota Shimla as it has become home to a troop of monkeys. A facility that cost crores to build is not being used simply because of this. The authorities concerned should ensure that monkeys do not wreak havoc at the Sky Walk so that tourists and locals can use it freely. Abhinav, Shimla

