Garbage dumped in forest area

Garbage thrown in the forest area near Heera Nagar petrol pump has become a nuisance for passersby. It not only emanates foul smell but is also an invitation for many diseases. The authorities concerned must take note of it and impose heavy fine on people dumping garbage so that the illegal practice can be deterred.
Saurabh Negi, Shimla
Need to curb use of pressure horns
The traffic police need to toughen its stance against the honking of horns in the city. It’s the pressure horns that have created nuisance and if stern action as per the law wasn’t taken against them then the public will continue to suffer. The authorities must impose fine on the owners of vehicles who have installed pressure horns.
Rajesh Sharma, Shimla
Burning oF waste goes unabated
The burning of residue by apple orchardists has been causing air pollution. Dry leaves and broken twigs of apple trees are being burnt openly. The air pollution caused due to the burning of residue can cause respiratory diseases and is especially dangerous for children and the elderly. The HP State Pollution Control Board must take action against those flouting environmental norms at the expense of people’s health.
Surbhi, Rampur
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say.
