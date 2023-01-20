Garbage dumped in forest area

Garbage thrown in the forest area near Heera Nagar petrol pump has become a nuisance for passersby. It not only emanates foul smell but is also an invitation for many diseases. The authorities concerned must take note of it and impose heavy fine on people dumping garbage so that the illegal practice can be deterred.

Saurabh Negi, Shimla

Need to curb use of pressure horns

The traffic police need to toughen its stance against the honking of horns in the city. It’s the pressure horns that have created nuisance and if stern action as per the law wasn’t taken against them then the public will continue to suffer. The authorities must impose fine on the owners of vehicles who have installed pressure horns.

Rajesh Sharma, Shimla

Burning oF waste goes unabated

The burning of residue by apple orchardists has been causing air pollution. Dry leaves and broken twigs of apple trees are being burnt openly. The air pollution caused due to the burning of residue can cause respiratory diseases and is especially dangerous for children and the elderly. The HP State Pollution Control Board must take action against those flouting environmental norms at the expense of people’s health.

Surbhi, Rampur

What our readers say

