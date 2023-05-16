Garbage dumped in the open in Solan

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
Garbage dumped in the open
Garbage can be seen littered at several places in Solan town. Besides being an eyesore, it may lead to the outbreak of diseases in these localities. The Solan Municipal Corporation should ensure garbage is collected regularly and disposed of properly. Rakesh, Solan
Complete work on footpath at the earliest
the construction work on the footpath along the Sanjauli-IGMC road in Shimla is causing a lot of inconvenience to people going to the hospital. It has also damaged the road at several places. The construction work should be completed at the earliest so that patients do not face any problem in reaching the hospital. Devender, Shimla
Stray dog menace in Nerwa
The number of stray dogs at Nerwa market is increasing at a rapid pace. They are causing a lot of inconvenience to the local residents and people visiting the market. The authorities concerned should relocate these dogs and undertake a sterilisation drive to check their population. Jia Lal, Nerwa
