Garbage dumps removed in Palampur

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, March 10

The Palampur Municipal Corporation (MC) has removed most of the garbage dumps from different parts of the city. The Tribune had highlighted the issue of poor sanitary conditions in the city and the dumping of garbage in forests and on roadside in different wards.

Ashish Sharma, Commissioner of Palampur MC, along with municipal officials, visited most of the wards and got garbage removed. Sharma supervised the campaign that continued till late evening.

Sharma, later talking mediapersons, said that he had taken over as Commissioner MC two days ago. His priority would be to keep the city clean. He added that most of the garbage dumps were removed. He appealed to people to cooperate with the MC in keeping Palampur clean and green. “Do not litter garbage in forest, water channels and on roadside. Hand over waste to MC vehicles that come to wards every day,” he added.

He said that he would visit every ward to review sanitary conditions and take necessary action to keep the city clean.