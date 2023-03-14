Garbage fee defaulters face power, water disconnection

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 13

After many notices to defaulters of property tax and garbage fee did not yield positive results, the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) has now decided to adopt a strict approach to recover outstanding dues running into crores.

Last week, the SMC had issued notices to disconnect water and electricity supply to seven major commercial property tax defaulters. Now, the civic body has planned to serve 10 disconnection notices on major garbage fee defaulters.

Ashish Kohli, Shimla Municipal Corporation Commissioner, said, “Sending notices to defaulters on numerous occasions has barely served any purpose for the corporation. Although a large part of the outstanding dues has already been recovered by the MC, still there are substantial pending dues which are yet to be recovered. We have to toughen our stance now. The recovery process has to be expedited so that adequate income can be generated and utilised for the developmental works in the city.”

“Last week, we had issued disconnection notices to seven major property tax defaulters. Now, we are planning to send similar notices to major commercial garbage fee defaulters. The disconnection of water and electricity supply will send a strong message to other defaulters who will then come forward to clear their pending dues. After seven disconnection notices were served on major property tax defaulters, two of them have agreed to make payments,” said Kohli.

As per the MC records against a target of recovering Rs 25.43 crore outstanding property tax, the civic body has managed to collect approximately Rs 18 crore. An amount of Rs 7 crore is still to be recovered from property tax payers.

Moreover, the MC is yet to recover Rs 10 crore outstanding garbage fee from defaulters. Maximum outstanding dues are pending with commercial entities out of which mostly are hoteliers in the city.