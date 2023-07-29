Garbage heaps a nuisance in Kullu town

The Kullu Municipal Council (MC) has dumped heaps of garbage near the Nehru Park in the Sarwari area of Kullu town. A foul smell emanating from the garbage dump welcomes commuters. It has become difficult for local residents to bear the stench. Flies can be seen on the heaps of garbage and these can lead to major health hazards for the people of the area. The MC should get the garbage removed and shift it to the treatment plant. Mukesh, Kullu

Ongoing work damages road

Due to the work on the covered path from Sanjauli to the IGMC, Shimla, the road near the hospital has got damaged. The road is full of potholes and slush and it’s difficult to walk on it. The construction work should be completed as soon as possible. Santosh, Shimla

More beds needed in chemo ward

T here are not enough beds for patients in the chemotherapy ward of the Cancer Hospital in Shimla. There are just 18 beds and several people are given chemotherapy on dental chairs, which are not comfortable to sit for three to four hours. The hospital administration should provide more space and beds for the chemo ward. Ravinder, Rampur

