Garbage in drains

GARBAGE thrown in the drains of Malyana has not been removed for quite some time. As the mercury continues to rise by the day, this could lead to an epidemic in the area. We urge the authorities concerned to clean these drains as soon as possible.

Kritarth, Shimla

Forest fires a threat to residents

INCIDENTS of forest fire in the state capital are increasing by the day, reaching close to residential areas, which can prove very dangerous. As a result, the people of Shimla are very worried. The Forest Department needs to come up with a plan to deal with these fires, else a big mishap could take place in the coming days.

Rajesh, Shimla

What our readers say

