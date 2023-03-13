Garbage in drains of Dharamsala ward

Heaps of garbage are lying in the drains of Ward Number 8 of Dharamsala city. It has become a cause for concern among local residents as drinking water pipes are also passing through these drains. The unsanitary conditions may lead to an outbreak of diseases in the locality. KK Sharma, Dharamsala
Erratic water supply
Erratic water supply is causing inconvenience to residents in many areas of Shimla city. On one hand, the government has increased rates of water while on the other, it cannot even ensure regular water supply to the public. The government must provide a permanent solution to the problem of water shortage in the city. Rahul Thakur, Shimla
Trash piling along Panchrukhi roads
Plastic and other solid waste was piling up along roads in Panchrukhi area of Kangra district as there was no agency available in the area to treat solid waste. The administration should try to find a solution at the earliest before the problem of solid waste management in the area aggravates further. Satish Sharma, Panchrukhi
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Tribune Shorts
