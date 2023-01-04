Garbage littered at Playground

A playground at Swaraj Mazra in Baddi is littered with garbage and stray cattle often rummage through the waste. The authorities concerned should ensure that the lone playground available for children in the area is kept clean. Rakesh, Baddi

Bus stand lacks facilities

The makeshift bus stand for Upper Shimla buses lacks even basic facilities for passengers. There is no drinking water facility or arrangements for tea and snacks. The government should provide basic facilities at the bus stand to facilitate passengers, especially in this chilling weather. Devender, Shimla

Parking staff behave rudely

Some employees at parking lots in Shimla behave rudely, especially with tourists. If one takes even a minute longer to move his vehicle, they start yelling at its owner. The parking staff should act more politely with customers, both locals and tourists. Ajay, Chandigarh

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com

#Baddi