Garbage littered on road

Garbage can be seen littered on the road near the Panchayat Bhawan in Shimla. The garbage occupies a major portion of the road and hardly any space is left for commuters to pass. The Municipal Corporation should ensure garbage bags are not left unpicked – Raman, Shimla
Hold exams in first week of April
The HP Board of School Education (HPBSE) should schedule the exams of Class X and Class XII in the first week of April. It is the most appropriate time for the exams as the previous semester exams were conducted recently. So, a timely announcement of the date sheet would provide ample time to the students to prepare — Arun, Chamba
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia pulls back some troops; exit Ukraine, India tells citizens
Putin ready for talks with West
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his tra...
Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to end truckers' protest
For past two weeks, scores of protesters in trucks and other...
Red Fort accused Deep Sidhu dies in mishap
Accident occurred around 8.30 pm near Pipli Toll Plaza