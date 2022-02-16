Garbage littered on road

Garbage can be seen littered on the road near the Panchayat Bhawan in Shimla. The garbage occupies a major portion of the road and hardly any space is left for commuters to pass. The Municipal Corporation should ensure garbage bags are not left unpicked – Raman, Shimla

Hold exams in first week of April

The HP Board of School Education (HPBSE) should schedule the exams of Class X and Class XII in the first week of April. It is the most appropriate time for the exams as the previous semester exams were conducted recently. So, a timely announcement of the date sheet would provide ample time to the students to prepare — Arun, Chamba

