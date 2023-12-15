Garbage littered outside government school

Garbage littered outside a government school in the Chotta Shimla area is a common sight. Garbage lifters have been asked to remove it many a time but to no avail.

Sunanya Jikta, Chotta Shimla

Streetlights not functional

Commuting during late evening hours has become risky as streetlights in many areas of the capital city have been non-functional for a long time. The local administration should address the problem to provide this basic amenity to people.

Rahul Sharma, Shimla

Monkey menace

With more tourists arriving, the Shimla district administration must take steps to curb the monkey menace. Monkeys pose a threat to tourists and local residents alike. Successive state governments have failed to address the problem.

Suchet Attri, Shimla

What our readers say

