Garbage littered outside government school

Garbage littered outside a government school in the Chotta Shimla area is a common sight. Garbage lifters have been asked to remove it many a time but to no avail.
Sunanya Jikta, Chotta Shimla
Streetlights not functional
Commuting during late evening hours has become risky as streetlights in many areas of the capital city have been non-functional for a long time. The local administration should address the problem to provide this basic amenity to people.
Rahul Sharma, Shimla
Monkey menace
With more tourists arriving, the Shimla district administration must take steps to curb the monkey menace. Monkeys pose a threat to tourists and local residents alike. Successive state governments have failed to address the problem.
Suchet Attri, Shimla
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
