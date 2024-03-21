Shimla: Garbage marring the Ridge’s image

SHIMLA’S iconic Ridge has always been a place where people enjoy the scenic views of mountains around the town. But now, the garbage that is being thrown behind the Padam Dev Complex has been ruining the ambience of the place, giving Shimla a very bad reputation. This is a place where a lot of tourists click photographs, and garbage strewn there leaves a terrible impression on the minds of the visitors. The authorities concerned should ensure that the garbage is disposed of regularly. —Digvijay, Shimla

Water leakage increases landslide threat

THERE is a leakage in water pipes in the Sanjauli area, due to which hundreds of litres of water are wasted on a daily basis. Not only this, the daily leakage of water is also increasing the chances of a possible landslide in the area. The authorities concerned should immediately do something about this issue in public interest. —Sandhya, Shimla

Control drug peddling menace

DRUG peddlers are being arrested quite frequently in and around Fagu of late, indicating that the small village on a national highway, 20 km from Shimla, has become a hub of the drug peddling in the upper Shimla region. The police should keep a strict vigil in the region to ensure that the peddlers are caught and ensure that the area residents — especially the youngsters — are protected from the drug menace. —Vivek, Theog

