Garbage not being lifted regularly
Garbage from the dumper at Deogran village of Panchrukhi is not being cleared regularly. It raises a foul smell and attracts stray dogs, which litter the waste around. The panchayats should make arrangements for regular lifting and proper disposal of waste in the area. Pradeep, Panchrukhi
Crash barriers needed near Dhalli
The road from the Churat nullah to the Dhalli tunnel is prone to accidents due to the lack of crash barriers. The authorities concerned should install crash barriers on this link road at the earliest to avoid mishaps. Vikram, Dhalli
Unauthorised sale of planting material
Many unauthorised persons are selling planting material of apple and stone fruits in Shimla district. These plants could be infected and lead to outbreak of diseases in orchards. The departments concerned should take stringent action against such people. Praveen, Rohru
