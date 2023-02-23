Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

Garbage not being lifted regularly

Garbage from the dumper at Deogran village of Panchrukhi is not being cleared regularly. It raises a foul smell and attracts stray dogs, which litter the waste around. The panchayats should make arrangements for regular lifting and proper disposal of waste in the area. Pradeep, Panchrukhi

Crash barriers needed near Dhalli

The road from the Churat nullah to the Dhalli tunnel is prone to accidents due to the lack of crash barriers. The authorities concerned should install crash barriers on this link road at the earliest to avoid mishaps. Vikram, Dhalli

Unauthorised sale of planting material

Many unauthorised persons are selling planting material of apple and stone fruits in Shimla district. These plants could be infected and lead to outbreak of diseases in orchards. The departments concerned should take stringent action against such people. Praveen, Rohru