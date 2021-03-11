Garbage strewn across road by langoors

On the way to HPU boys' hostel, langoors litter the garbage onto the road from the dustbin kept there. The dustbin perhaps doesn’t have a lid, which attracts langoors and monkeys. The MC authorities should place a dumper having a proper lid. — Ranjan, Shimla
FIRES AFFECTING PEOPLE WITH BREATHING ISSUES
due to fires breaking out in various parts of forests on the outskirts of Shimla, the city is enveloped in a thick blanket of smoke. This is causing a lot of inconvenience to people having breathing issues. The authorities should show more seriousness in controlling fires immediately.
— Devender, Shimla
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
