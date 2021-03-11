Garbage strewn across road by langoors

On the way to HPU boys' hostel, langoors litter the garbage onto the road from the dustbin kept there. The dustbin perhaps doesn’t have a lid, which attracts langoors and monkeys. The MC authorities should place a dumper having a proper lid. — Ranjan, Shimla

FIRES AFFECTING PEOPLE WITH BREATHING ISSUES

due to fires breaking out in various parts of forests on the outskirts of Shimla, the city is enveloped in a thick blanket of smoke. This is causing a lot of inconvenience to people having breathing issues. The authorities should show more seriousness in controlling fires immediately.

— Devender, Shimla

