Garlic farming expands in Sirmaur

Garlic cultivation in Sirmaur district has witnessed a remarkable surge over the past decade, with the area under cultivation increasing from 1,500 hectares in 2015-16 to nearly 4,000 hectares in 2024. Annual production has now reached 60,000 metric tonnes. However, despite this growth, the region still spends nearly Rs 60 crore every year to procure garlic seeds from other states, particularly Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement

These insights emerged during a two-day district-level seminar on “Garlic Seed Production and Value Addition for Enhancing Farmers’ Income in District Sirmaur”, which began at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni. The seminar is being organised by the Department of Seed Science and Technology (SST) under the centrally sponsored Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture scheme on spices, in collaboration with the Directorate of Arecanut and Spices Development, Calicut (Kerala), Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare. About 100 progressive garlic growers are participating in the event.

Dr Narender Bharat, Head of the Department of SST, highlighted that since 2015-16, the department has been promoting commercial cultivation of spices like garlic, ginger, turmeric, coriander and fenugreek through on-farm demonstrations, seed production, technology transfer, natural farming, and infrastructure development for seed storage. He emphasised that four Panchayat-level training sessions and one district-level seminar are organised annually to boost farmer capacity.

Advertisement

Vice-Chancellor Prof Rajeshwar Singh Chandel underscored the cultural and economic importance of spice farming, particularly garlic, which has been designated as the “One District, One Crop” for Sirmaur. He acknowledged challenges such as market glut and declining prices and called for skill development in food processing and value addition to improve profitability.

Prof Chandel urged farmers to collaborate with the university for local garlic seed production to reduce external dependence and generate youth employment. He also encouraged researchers to explore garlic oil extraction and investigate radiation technology to enhance garlic’s shelf life, disease resistance, and reduce sprouting.

Advertisement

Director of Research Dr Sanjeev Chauhan stressed the adoption of modern scientific techniques to enhance garlic quality and yield. He advocated for reducing input costs and highlighted the importance of Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs) in improving farmers’ collective bargaining power and market access.

Responding to farmers’ interests, the seminar will cover topics such as seed production, germplasm conservation, plant protection, and value addition. The Department of Food Science and Technology will also hold hands-on sessions on preparing garlic-based value-added products. An exhibition-cum-competition showcasing local garlic varieties is being organised to promote the conservation and utilisation of indigenous cultivars, with prizes for the best entries.

This seminar aims to equip garlic farmers in Sirmaur with the tools, techniques, and knowledge needed to increase income, reduce input costs, and strengthen self-reliance in seed sourcing.