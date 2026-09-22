Garsha Eco Pad Yatra began from Darcha in Lahaul and Spiti district

THE Garsha Eco Pad Yatra, a week-long journey aimed at highlighting climate action, environmental stewardship and the preservation of Himalayan Buddhist heritage, began from Darcha in Lahaul and Spiti district on Sunday. Organised by YDA Garsha, the pad yatra brings together more than 1,000 participants from Bhutan, India, Malaysia, Nepal, Singapore and Vietnam. The participants will undertake a seven-day journey on foot through the Garsha valley, covering around 15 to 18 km each day amid its high-altitude mountain landscapes.

The journey is being led by HE Gyalwa Dokhampa Rinpoche, along with HE Drupon Khamtak Rinpoche and HE Somang Rinpoche. Rooted in the Drukpa Buddhist tradition, the pad yatra combines spiritual practice with messages of peace, compassion, environmental conservation, community empowerment and heritage preservation.

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The inaugural ceremony was held at Darcha Gompa, where the pad yatra was formally flagged off in the presence of Buddhist masters and participants. Lahaul and Spiti MLA, Tribal Congress state president and senior spokesperson of the Himachal Pradesh Congress, Anuradha Rana, flagged off the journey and extended her best wishes to the participants and organisers.

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Rana also announced a contribution of Rs 1 lakh from her discretionary fund to the YDA travel committee for organising the pad yatra. Former MLA and senior BJP leader from Lahaul and Spiti Ravi Thakur also joined the yatra.

Dechen, an office-bearer of the organising committee, said the initiative sought to draw attention to the environmental and cultural challenges facing the Garsha valley. The region, regarded as an important Buddhist pilgrimage landscape and associated with traditional Drukpa heritage, has undergone rapid social and economic changes, raising concerns over the younger generation’s connection with its cultural and spiritual traditions.

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The organisers have also placed climate change at the centre of the initiative. Communities in the valley live in close proximity to glaciers, rivers and fragile mountain slopes, making environmental changes an increasingly visible part of everyday life.

As part of the campaign, participants will undertake activities including planting 108 trees, collecting waste along the route and spreading awareness about environmental conservation and climate action. The pad yatra will culminate in the Garsha Drukpa Heritage Festival on September 28, a day-long event celebrating the valley’s culture, traditions and Drukpa heritage. The festival is expected to bring together local communities, youth, monastics and international participants to promote greater awareness of the region’s living heritage. With the theme “Walking for Climate and Heritage”, the organisers describe the journey as an effort to connect spiritual practice with collective responsibility towards the environment and future generations.