Gastritis cases rise to 838 in Nadaun villages

Hamirpur, January 30

Two days after the gastritis outbreak in a number of villages in Nadaun subdivision, the number of infected people has increased to 838, said the Health Department here today.

Significantly, the affected area falls in the home constituency of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. It has been learnt that officials of the Health and Irrigation and Public Health (IPH) Departments have taken a number of water samples, but the cause of the disease outbreak is yet to be ascertained.

Raj Kumar, a resident of Rangas village, alleged that the outbreak was due to the negligence of the IPH Department as its staff rarely inspect the water sources and storage tanks.

Another resident, Sunil of Jolsappar village, said most of the water lifting schemes were in Kunah Khud and the rivulet water had become highly contaminated as it was being used by migrant labourers for daily chores.

Pertinently, around 800 families of slum dwellers are living on the banks of Kunah Khud. They do not even have the basic civic amenities and can be seen polluting the river water in routine.

Neeraj Bhogal, Superintendent Engineer, IPH Department, said they had taken water samples, which had been sent for testing at laboratories, including the National Institute of Technology, Forensic Laboratory, Chandigarh. “The test done at the department lab was satisfactory and the reports of other tests are awaited,” he added.

Chief Medical Officer RK Agnihotri said residents as many as 47 villages of the affected area had been screened so far and 35 teams of the Health Department had been deployed there. “So far, 838 persons have been reported infected with gastritis. The report of water samples is awaited from the medical college,” he added.

The CMO further said ORS pouches and chlorine tablets were being given to the area residents. No casualty had been reported so far and the situation would be brought under control soon, he added.

