Gau sevak to quit BJP if denied ticket

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, October 9

Asheesh Sharma, member of the Himachal Pradesh Gauseva Aayog, today said he would contest the coming Assembly elections if the BJP denied ticket to him from Hamirpur Assembly seat.

He was addressing a gathering at the Police Ground. He said the politicians had made politics a business while he would contest to serve the people of his constituency. He said no pension should be given to an MLA or any public representative. He said if elected, he would not take a single penny as salary and instead start a fund for the development of his constituency.

Asheesh Sharma was a government nominee in the Gauseva Aayog and was expecting a BJP ticket earlier. He later decided to contest the elections even if he didn’t get ticket from the party.

