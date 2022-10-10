Gau sevak to quit BJP if denied ticket

Hamirpur, October 9
Asheesh Sharma, member of the Himachal Pradesh Gauseva Aayog, today said he would contest the coming Assembly elections if the BJP denied ticket to him from Hamirpur Assembly seat.
He was addressing a gathering at the Police Ground. He said the politicians had made politics a business while he would contest to serve the people of his constituency. He said no pension should be given to an MLA or any public representative. He said if elected, he would not take a single penny as salary and instead start a fund for the development of his constituency.
Asheesh Sharma was a government nominee in the Gauseva Aayog and was expecting a BJP ticket earlier. He later decided to contest the elections even if he didn’t get ticket from the party.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Will ensure Sonepat firm's drugs are off shelves in other nations too: World Health Organisation
Maiden Pharma cough syrups killed 66 kids in Gambia | Lab te...
Asia’s pharma hub Baddi has no drug-testing lab
Composite Testing Lab (CTL) at Kandaghat is the lone drug-...
Where is Sidhu Moosewala’s murder accused Deepak Tinu? His girlfriend who helped him escape police custody in Punjab's Mansa arrested
Tinu's woman accomplice was trying to head to Maldives
In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
The facility will be given to arrested VIPs till 24 hours be...