Gauvansh cess improves condition of cow shelters

Abhinav Vashisht

KULLU, FEBRUARY 9

The Excise and Taxation Department has collected over Rs 2.60 crore in the gauvansh fund in the district since the government imposed gauvansh conservation cess on each bottle of liquor from March 2018. The cess of Re 1 was charged per bottle till 2020 and after that it had been increased to Rs 1.50 per bottle. The department has deposited this amount with the government.

There are 125 liquor shops in the district. According to figures of the last four years, Rs 58.02 lakh was collected in 2018-19, Rs 64.55 lakh in 2019-20, Rs 70.80 lakh in 2020-21 and Rs 67.01 lakh till December.

The municipal councils (MC), nagar panchayats and panchayats have also received crores of gauvansh fund. The state government has also enacted a legislation to reserve 15 per cent annual earnings of all temple trusts on gau sadans and gaushalas. The condition of stray and destitute cattle was improving with the provision of funds.

The district administration provides Rs 500 per cow monthly to operators of various gau sadans. Various NGOs and social workers also donate to gau sadans and the condition of most gau sadans was improving.

The authorities of the Animal Husbandry Department said over 1,500 cattle had been provided shelter in 10 gau sadans of the district and there were plans to set up more gau sadans. They said there were still many stray cattle and efforts were being made to provide them shelter.

Residents said the government should ensure that the money collected for the conservation of stray cattle was used in a proper manner. They said strict measures should be adopted so that the people didn’t abandon their livestock when they became unproductive.