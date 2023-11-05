Gear up for Lok Sabha poll, BJP workers told

Our Correspondent

Palampur, November 4

BJP general secretary Trilok Kapoor today asked party workers to be ready for the parliamentary elections due next year.

Kapoor, while addressing mediapersons here, said that the party had fixed a target of winning a minimum of 350 parliamentary seats in the country. Therefore, the party workers should make earnest efforts to achieve the goal of giving a third term to the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

He claimed that the BJP would win all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal. He said, “Narendra Modi has given a stable government to the country after 2014. Earlier, for 25 years, no political party could form a government without the support of allies and all of them failed to deliver goods. There was rampant corruption during that period.”

Kapoor said, “It seems that no government exists in the state at present. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has no control over the administration and as a result the sufferings of the people of the state have multiplied. The condition of roads has worsened over the past 10 months but the Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues are not concerned about the situation.” He alleged that the faulty planning and policies of the Congress government had brought the state on the verge of bankruptcy. Development activities had come to a standstill, he added.

He said that it was regrettable that funds allocated for various development projects by the Central Government were lying unutilised or had lapsed because of the indifferent attitude of the Congress government. He added that in many cases, the Central Government had asked the state to return funds that the government failed to utilise in the stipulated period.

Kapoor said the UPA-led Congress government remained in power at the Centre for 10 years but the state did not get even one major road project. “It was the Narendra Modi government that had sanctioned two four-lane road projects.

