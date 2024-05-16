Geeta’s performance leaves Sanawar students spellbound

Solan, May 15
The internationally renowned classical dancer Geeta Mahalik enthralled students at The Lawrence School, Sanawar, under the aegis of SPICMACAY (Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth) concert series. The event aimed to enrich the school’s cultural landscape.
Geeta Mahalik, a Padma Shri award winner, is a distinguished exponent of Odissi dance. She mesmerised the audience with her spellbinding performance.
Accompanied by Mikhil Kumar Behra on flute, Prashant Kumar Mangaraj on mardala, vocal singer Prashanta Kumar Behra and her favourite disciple dancer Rajni Kant Mahanthy, Guru Geeta showcased the rich heritage and aesthetic charm of Odissi.
Her performance encompassed a diverse range of Odissi compositions, including Mangalacharan, Pallavi, Abhinaya and Ramayana. Each segment of the performance was marked by grace, poise, and technical brilliance, showcasing her mastery of the art form.
The performance received an overwhelming response from the audience, comprising students and faculty members. It served as a catalyst for cultural awareness and sparked curiosity among students to explore and learn more about the diverse traditions of Indian dance and music.
Felicitating Geeta Mahalik, Himmat Singh Dhillon, headmaster, Lawrence School, said, “The School is committed to promote artistic excellence and nurturing a deep appreciation for India’s rich cultural heritage among students.”
