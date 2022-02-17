Gen VP Malik calls on kin of Kargil War martyrs in Palampur

Our Correspondent

Palampur, February 16

General VP Malik, who was Chief of the Army Staff during the Kargil War, called on the families of martyrs here today.

He garlanded the statues of Major Som Nath Sharma, Capt Vikram Batra, Capt Saurabh Kalia and Major Sudhir Walia, installed in different parts of the town.

General Malik, who reached Palampur yesterday, met the families of Capt Saurabh Kalia and Capt Vikram Batra, who reside in the town. Later, he met Rulia Ram, father of Major Sudhir Walia (Ashok Chakra awardee), who lives in Banuri village, six km from here. Major Walia had served as General Malik’s ADC for three years.

General VP Malik, former Chief of the Army Staff, with martyrs’ kin at Palampur. Photo: Ravinder Sood

General Malik has given special reference to Major Walia in his book on the Kargil War, From Surprise to Victory, in which he has devoted a full chapter to the brave soldiers of Palampur.

Earlier, talking to mediapersons, General Malik said it was the moral responsibility of the countrymen to look after the families of the martyrs, who had sacrificed their lives for the nation. The Army was doing a lot in this regard but at the same time, the citizens and the state governments had a bigger responsibility to help such families. It was a matter of pride that the youth from Himachal were enthusiastic about joining the Army. In the Kargil War, HP had suffered the maximum causalities as compared to other states, he added.

