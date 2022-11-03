Mandi: General category forum threatens to boycott poll

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 2

The General Category Joint Forum has threatened to boycott voting for ignoring their interests.

Forum president KS Jamwal, addressing mediapersons here today, said, “We will support only the party, which will include our issues in their poll manifesto.”

He added that after a protest, the government had issued a notification for the formation of a commission for general class on August 16 this year. However, it was put on hold and no action had been taken to constitute it, Jamwal said.

“The government didn’t convene a single meeting of the Rajput Welfare Board and the Brahmin Welfare Board during its tenure. The CM convened meetings of boards and various fronts of other caste-specific communities and benefited them,” he said.

Some demands of the forum include a commission for general classes, restoration of 7 per cent below poverty line quota of general category, imposition of bonafide Himachali condition for not providing jobs to “outsiders” of the general category, eliminate caste-based reservation.