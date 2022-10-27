General observer for 4 Kangra seats

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, October 26

IAS officer Bhuvnesh Pratap Singh was today appointed as general observer for Nurpur, Indora, Fatehpur and Indora inthe district.

According to District Election Officer Nipun Jindal, the observer would stay in the PWD rest house at Nurpur and people of the constituencies could submit complaints of violation of the election process directly to him.

Jindal said that the general observer could be approached at his mobile phone number 62304-79507 and land line phone number 01893-299157.

#Kangra #nurpur