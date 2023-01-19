Generate revenue from Shimla MC assets: MLA

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 18

Harish Janartha, MLA (Shimla Urban), today chaired a meeting with Municipal Corporation (MC) of Shimla officials to take stock of developmental works. He directed the officials to expedite the process for collection of all dues, including taxes, and start generating revenue from the corporation’s own resources.

Janartha, while talking to mediapersons here, said, “Rather than burdening people, the MC must generate revenue from its own assets and become self-sufficient. It must also recover money from land leased and parking lots on its land. Concerted efforts are needed to ensure that the corporation collects outstanding dues, including property tax and garbage fee.”

He said, “The properties of Central Government departments are using various services, so taxes must be charged from them. There are parking lots in the capital city which have not paid anything to the corporation. Encroachments in the city have become a major concern. Dedicated vending zones will be allocated soon and licences will be issued to set up vends on the payment of an annual fee.”