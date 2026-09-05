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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Genetics Clinic at Tanda hospital completes 50 plus prenatal diagnostic procedures in first year

Genetics Clinic at Tanda hospital completes 50 plus prenatal diagnostic procedures in first year

At present the only government institute in Himachal Pradesh offering comprehensive genetic counselling and prenatal diagnostic services of this nature

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Naresh Thakur
Chamba, Updated At : 01:17 AM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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More than 50 prenatal diagnostic procedures have been successfully performed at the Genetics Clinic and Prenatal Diagnostic Laboratory of Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Tanda in Kangra district, since its establishment last year. Set up under the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology in March 2025, this facility has completed its first year of operation. It is at present the only government institute in Himachal Pradesh offering comprehensive genetic counselling and prenatal diagnostic services of this nature.

The Genetics Clinic provides counselling, family history assessment, diagnosis of hereditary disorders, risk evaluation and advice on genetic testing. It caters to patients and families affected by conditions, including thalassemia, sickle cell disease and chromosomal abnormalities such as Down syndrome and Edwards syndrome.

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The Prenatal Diagnostic Laboratory offers procedures, including amniocentesis, chorionic villus sampling (CVS) and amnioreduction. The services are provided after informed consent and appropriate counselling, with confidentiality maintained and procedures carried out in accordance with applicable laws, including the PC-PNDT Act.

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Prof Ashok Verma, Head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, said that the establishment of the facility marked a significant step towards providing accessible and comprehensive genetic healthcare in Himachal Pradesh. The clinic was initiated after Dr Tanu Priya underwent specialised training at the PGIMER, Chandigarh. Principal Dr Milap Sharma and Medical Superintendent Dr Vivek Banyal congratulated the department on the achievement and reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to expanding specialised, affordable and accessible healthcare services for the people of the state.

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