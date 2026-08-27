Geographical Indication tags to protect Himachal’s traditional crafts: Governor

Highlighting the importance of Geographical Indication (GI) tags, Governor Kavinder Gupta said the recognition would help protect the unique identity and authenticity of Himachal Pradesh’s traditional products while strengthening their recognition in domestic and international markets.

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He said GI tags would also ensure that artisans and communities associated with these crafts receive greater recognition and better economic value for their skills.

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The Governor made the remarks when artisans associated with three traditional products of Himachal Pradesh—Ransingha, wood carving and handmade carpets, which have recently received GI tags—called on him at Lok Bhavan.

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The GI registration process was facilitated by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Himachal Pradesh Regional Office, in collaboration with local producer groups, artisan groups and other stakeholders.

Through NABARD officials, the Governor presented GI certificates to Manish Bharti and Mahesh Bharti of Aachri Foundation, Kullu; carpet artisan Shakuntala Devi; Hira Mani of SAVM organisation, Mandi; Ransingha artisan Pradeep Kumar; and wood-carving artisan Krishan Lal.

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The Governor appreciated NABARD’s efforts in supporting local producer and artisan groups in securing GI recognition for traditional products. “Such initiatives are important for preserving the State’s rich cultural heritage while creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for rural communities and traditional artisans,” he said.

He emphasised the need to further promote Himachali products through quality improvement, branding, modern marketing, e-commerce and wider market linkages so that the State’s rich craftsmanship could reach consumers across the country and abroad.

Gupta said traditional crafts represent the cultural identity and heritage of Himachal Pradesh and called for greater efforts to pass these skills on to younger generations while making traditional craftsmanship economically viable.