Geologists explore tertiary fossil formations at museum in Kasauli

A delegation of 14 geologists from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) visited the Tethys Fossil Museum (TFM) near Kasauli last evening to study the various sequences of tertiary formations, a geological epoch spanning from about 66 million to 2.58 million years ago.

Advertisement

The geologists visited key locations at Subathu, Dagshai and Kasauli and explored the relationship of tertiary formations with the underlying and overlying formations, learning about the rich paleoenvironmental and tectonic history of the region.

The visit highlighted the role of fossils in interpreting paleoenvironments, their conservation and the importance of spreading geoheritage awareness in the lesser-explored region of the state. Dr Ritesh Arya, a renowned hydrologist, guided the team through the fossil-rich terrains, while shedding light on the significance of these in decoding the evolution of the Himalayas and global paleoclimatic changes.

Advertisement

Dr Arya stressed the urgent need for in-situ preservation and public awareness to protect these ancient natural archives. Later, an interactive meeting with all the ONGC delegates was organised at the TFM, where District Tourism Development Officer Padma Negi was present. Padma commended Dr Arya’s initiatives, noting their dual value for scientific research and sustainable tourism. She emphasised the importance of organising regular “geo-walks” to connect people with the state’s rich geological heritage and to foster responsible tourism alternatives.

Pritesh Pyasi, field trip coordinator and an APG delegate, said the visit was highly informative and crucial for understanding the potential of geotourism in the area. He also emphasised the urgent need to preserve fossils in and around Kasauli, not only to promote tourism but also to protect these scientific treasures. He highlighted the preservation of a 20-million-year-old fossil tree at Jagjit Nagar by Dr Arya, in collaboration with a private landowner, as a model for the global geoscientific community.