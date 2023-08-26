Get houses in Anni landslide zone vacated, CM tells officials

Our Correspondent

Kullu, August 25

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today visited Anni in Kullu district where eight multi-storied buildings collapsed yesterday. He interacted with the affected families and assured them that the government would extend all possible assistance to them in this hour of distress.

He said that the safety of people was the priority of the government. He issued directions that the debris of the collapsed structures should be removed in such a way that it did not cause damage to adjoining buildings.

Sukhu directed the district administration to provide all basic amenities, including food, to people taking shelter in the relief camp at Government Senior Secondary School, Anni. He said that it was due to the timely action of the district administration to get the buildings vacated that there was no loss of life.

He also directed officials to get vacated the houses located in the landslide zone. He appealed to people to co-operate with the district administration in relief work.

Sukhu directed the PWD to repair link roads in the region and also restore the Anni-Jalori-Jot route for small goods carriers to help farmers to transport their vegetables and apple produce.

#Kullu #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu