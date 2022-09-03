Get sexual offenders' bail cancelled, Himachal DGP Sanjay Kundu tells SPs

Shimla, September 2
DGP Sanjay Kundu has directed SPs to approach courts to get the bails of habitual sexual offenders cancelled.
As per the data, 16 habitual sexual offenders have been identified — six in Mandi, three in Baddi, two each in Solan and Chamba and one each in Kangra, Shimla and Una districts. The names of 3,927 sexual offenders have been entered in a register since August 1, 2020.
Kundu said that it had been observed that these offenders committed crime after they were released on bail. “Letting them out on bail is a grave danger to society and individuals,” he added.
