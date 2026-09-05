‘Get the bloody job done now’: Kangana Ranaut pulls up officials over unspent Rs 11 crore MP funds in Mandi

Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut strongly criticised officials over the prolonged delay in executing development works funded under the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS), questioning the work ethic and accountability of agencies responsible for implementing projects in the constituency.

Speaking at a District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting, the MP expressed serious displeasure over the non-utilisation of funds despite repeated directions and correspondence with the concerned departments.

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Ranaut said around Rs 11 crore had been released for development works, but a substantial portion of the funds remained unused even after nearly two years. According to her, by March-April, less than Rs 1 crore had been utilised across the entire area, while in Mandi alone, only around Rs 50-60 lakh had reportedly been spent out of approximately Rs 5.5 crore.

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Questioning the continued delays, Ranaut said officials should not merely provide assurances that the issues would be addressed in the future.

“I don't need your address, get the bloody job done now,” she said, stressing that the time for merely discussing pending issues had passed.

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The MP pointed out that several projects had remained pending because agencies had failed to complete necessary formalities, including securing land and obtaining required permissions. In some cases, funds had allegedly been drawn despite the absence of land or necessary approvals.

Ranaut directed officials to summon agencies that had failed to initiate work and consider withdrawing funds where projects were not being implemented. She also raised concerns about cases where funds had been lying unused despite projects having been sanctioned.

Referring to instances where completed projects reportedly had only a few thousand rupees remaining in their accounts, the MP stressed the need for proper monitoring and utilisation of public funds.

Ranaut also questioned what should be communicated to the national media about the performance of officials from the constituency if development funds remained unutilised. Her remarks reflected concern over delays in implementing public works and the need for greater accountability among executing agencies.

The MP said performance should be assessed on the basis of actual work completed rather than assurances or future plans, urging officials to ensure that sanctioned development works are executed on the ground without further delay.