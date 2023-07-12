Ghandal Bailey bridge damaged, shut for traffic

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 11

After substantial damage to Bailey bridge at Ghandal (NH-205), vehicular movement was suspended on the road and the traffic diverted to an alternative road (one-way traffic). On Monday, the movement of heavy vehicles was restricted on the bridge but after more damage to the base of the bridge, now vehicular movement has been stopped completely.

The road between Kennedy and Annadale remained blocked due to landslide near the Kumar House area. Totu-Nalagarh road also remained blocked in the Jathiya Devi area. Apart from that 10 roads which have got blocked due to landslides or felling of trees in the past three days, have now been cleared for the movement of traffic, said police officials.

A road and parking lot caved-in at the Komlibank area. The area residents said the movement of vehicles had been disrupted due to damaged road and requested that Shimla MC must get it repaired at the earliest.

Sanjeev Gandhi, SP, Shimla, said, “Due to substantial damage to the bridge, we have suspended vehicular movement on it and diverted the traffic to an alternative route. We are working to strengthen the structure and open it for vehicular movement soon.”

He added, “A total of 13 persons have died in rain-related incidents in the past four days, 15 got injured in the district. As many as 35 houses and 24 vehicles got damaged and 36 rescue operations have been carried out by the district police.”

