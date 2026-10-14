DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Ghaziabad student dies in fall near Rohtang Pass

Ghaziabad student dies in fall near Rohtang Pass

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:51 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
According to the police, the student was part of a group visiting Rohtang Pass.
Advertisement
A 17-year-old student from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, died on Tuesday after falling from a hillside near Rohtang Pass during a sightseeing trip to Manali with his schoolmates.

The deceased, identified as Ruder Kumar, son of Pushpender Kumar, was a Class 11 Commerce student at Brightland School, Govindpuram, Ghaziabad.

Advertisement

According to the police, the student was part of a group visiting Rohtang Pass. During the trip, he reportedly went towards a hillside on the other side of the pass to take photographs when he fell, sustaining fatal injuries.

Advertisement

Following the incident, the police initiated proceedings and the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

The police said further legal formalities were being completed and an investigation was underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the fall. Further action will be taken as per the established procedure after completion of the post-mortem and other formalities.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts