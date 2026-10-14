Ghaziabad student dies in fall near Rohtang Pass

The deceased, identified as Ruder Kumar, son of Pushpender Kumar, was a Class 11 Commerce student at Brightland School, Govindpuram, Ghaziabad.

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According to the police, the student was part of a group visiting Rohtang Pass. During the trip, he reportedly went towards a hillside on the other side of the pass to take photographs when he fell, sustaining fatal injuries.

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Following the incident, the police initiated proceedings and the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

The police said further legal formalities were being completed and an investigation was underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the fall. Further action will be taken as per the established procedure after completion of the post-mortem and other formalities.