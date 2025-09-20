DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Ghumarwin road upgrade to ease travel: Dharmani

Ghumarwin road upgrade to ease travel: Dharmani

Our Correspondent
Hamirpur, Updated At : 02:30 AM Sep 20, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani at a gathering at Seou village in Bilaspur district.
The Ghumarwin-Balhi-Dahar-Panoul-Amarpur road will be upgraded at a cost of Rs 6.13 crore, announced Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani while addressing a gathering at Seou village in Bilaspur district.

He said the 7 km road will be widened with passing points, retaining walls, culverts and other infrastructure, easing travel and improving connectivity. Highlighting government priorities, he noted focus on education, healthcare and rural economy.

Six specialist doctors have joined Ghumarwin Civil Hospital, while vacancies in nearby health centres are being filled. The government has fixed MSPs of Rs 51 per litre for cow milk and Rs 61 for buffalo milk to aid farmers. Dharmani also assured full support to families hit by heavy rains, which damaged numerous houses in the constituency.

