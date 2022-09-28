Girl accuses lecturer of sexual assault

Una, September 27

A girl, studying in the BCA third semester at a government college in Una district, today complained to the police that a lecturer had assaulted her sexually and also clicked photographs on the basis of which he had been repeatedly blackmailing her.

In her report, the victim said she was a minor when the incident took place. She said the lecturer even threatened to fail her in the internal examinations. He had even suspended her from the class.

She said lately when she stopped talking to him, the accused reached her home to threaten her to disclose her photographs clicked by him.

SP Arijit Sen Thakur said a complaint has been registered under Section 12 of the POCSO Act and 506, IPC, and investigations have been initiated.