Girl drowns in Parbati

Our Correspondent

KULLU, FEBruary 9

The body of Divya (6) of Shaad village of the Parbati valley, who drowned in the Parbati yesterday, was recovered today.

Kullu SP Gurdev Sharma said that Divya and her friend Deepa (8) were playing near the river adjacent to her house in the evening when Divya slipped and fell into the river.

The SP said her body was recovered with the help of a rescue team. The body of the victim was handed over to the relatives after the postmortem examination. —