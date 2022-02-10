Girl drowns in Parbati

KULLU, FEBruary 9
The body of Divya (6) of Shaad village of the Parbati valley, who drowned in the Parbati yesterday, was recovered today.
Kullu SP Gurdev Sharma said that Divya and her friend Deepa (8) were playing near the river adjacent to her house in the evening when Divya slipped and fell into the river.
The SP said her body was recovered with the help of a rescue team. The body of the victim was handed over to the relatives after the postmortem examination. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
UP polls first phase: Over 60 per cent turnout recorded
Polling peacefully with minor technical snags in EVMs at som...
Union minister's son Ashish Mishra granted bail in Lakhimpur Kheri incident
The Lucknow bench of the court had reserved its order on Jan...
Hijab row: HC asks students not to insist on wearing ‘religious things’ till matter is resolved
Court also said educational institutions can resume classes ...
Govt revises guidelines for international arrivals, does away with 7-day home quarantine
The revised guidelines will come into effect from February 1...
ED attaches journalist Rana Ayyub’s funds worth over Rs 1.77 crore in money-laundering case
Case against Ayyub is based on a September 2021 FIR of Ghazi...