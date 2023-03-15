Girl ends life by suicide

Solan, March 14
A Class XI student ended her life by suicide at her room in the Khleen area of Solan on Tuesday afternoon. Solan SP Virender Sharma said the 17-year-old girl was reportedly in depression as her physics paper had not gone well.
