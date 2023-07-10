Girl killed in landslide; roads, property damaged

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 9

A 22-year-old girl died after her house was damaged in a landslide at Rajana in Shimla district today. The deceased was identified as Parul. After being extricated from the debris in a critical condition, she was admitted to the IGMC, Shimla, where she died during treatment. Her 70-year-old grandmother is also stuck in the debris and efforts are on to trace her.

A car was damaged after a tree fell on it at Phagli in Shimla district on Sunday. TRIBUNE PHOTOs/PTI

Advice to people Loss of life and property has been reported from various parts of Shimla... The MeT Dept has sounded a high alert, so we advise people to avoid travelling unless it’s very important. — Sanjeev Gandhi, Shimla SP

Meanwhile, incessant rain over the past two days wreaked havoc in various parts of the district. Vehicular movement was disrupted on many roads in Shimla city after landslides. Due to landslides and uprooting of trees along roads between Tawi Mod to Totu, Vidhan Sabha to Annadale, Tutikandi crossing to ISBT and Mehli-Junga road, the traffic movement was adversely affected. The road between Panthaghati and Kasumpti also remained closed for vehicles after a landslide.

An uprooted tree fell on a railway track. TRIBUNE PHOTOs/PTI

One-way traffic on these roads resumed after partial restoration. Property and vehicles were damaged in various parts of the city due to uprooting of trees and falling boulders.

Shimla SP Sanjeev Gandhi, said, “Loss of life and property was reported from various parts of Shimla. We have got traffic restored on all major roads. A 22-year-old girl died at Rajana village, while efforts are on to rescue a woman stuck in debris.”

“The MeT Department has sounded a high alert, so we advise people to avoid travelling unless it’s very important. All arrangements are in place and we will ensure that people do not face inconvenience,” he added.

Commuters had to face a lot of difficulty while moving around in the city as many roads were closed for vehicular movement. People took interior roads to reach their destinations.

The iron bridge on the NH-5 between the Theog Electricity Department office and the hospital has been temporarily closed for loaded trucks. There is no restriction on the movement of other vehicles.