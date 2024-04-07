Girls outnumber boys at Takipur govt college

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, April 6

The Degree College at Takipur is in its nascent stage with a total strength of 358, of which girl students, with a strength of 236, are dominating the boys, whose count is only 122. With 75 per cent girl students, the college is actually strengthening the cause of women empowerment.

It came into being in 2015, together with many other colleges. It was a popular initiative of the government that year aimed at fulfilling the academic needs of the people residing in the backward rural areas popularly known as ‘changer areas’ of Kangra district. The college classes initially commenced in a humble accommodation of the building belonging to the primary school at Takipur. The foundation stone of the new complex was laid in 2015 and it got inaugurated in 2020.

The college has 14 sanctioned posts of teachers, including that of the principal, of which three are lying vacant. In the non-teaching category, there are 16 posts which include eight regular, seven vacant and one of PTA.

According to Principal Dr K S Attri, the college is confined to mere10 kanals of land and has no playground. Talking to The Tribune, he said, “To meet our sports requirements, we are depending on the playground of the nearby village panchayat at Daulatpur. The college is getting ready for the NAAC accreditation in the coming academic session, next year.”

The principal further said priority before the college is to get ready for the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) likely to be introduced the very next year.

