Girls outshine boys as 79.4% students clear HP school board Class XII exams

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 20

Girls dominated top positions in the Class XII results declared by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBSE) here today. Addressing a press conference, HPBSE Secretary Vishal Sharma said 79.4 was the pass percentage this year. This was below the pass percentage registered last year, he added.

The Secretary said the students of government schools dominated the merit list this year. In all, 1,05,369 students appeared for the exams this year out of whom 83,418 passed, 13,335 got re-appear in one subject and 8,139 failed, he said.

In the commerce stream, Varinda Thakur of Government Senior Secondary School, Sarahan (Sirmaur district), topped by scoring 98.4 per cent marks. The second position was bagged by Anisha of BKD Senior Secondary School, Devi Nagar in Paonta Sahib (Sirmaur district) by scoring 98 per cent marks. The third position was jointly bagged by Ankita of Government Senior Secondary School, Ghannari (Una district), and Sweta Devi of The New Era School of Sciences in Chhatri area of Kangra district by scoring 97.6 per cent marks.

In arts, Tarnija Sharma of DAV Senior Secondary School, Una, Divya Jyoti of Root Model Public Senior Secondary School, Karsog (Mandi district), Nupur Kaith of Government Senior Secondary School, Portmore (Shimla district), and Jyesh of Government Senior Secondary School, Jarwa Juneli (Simaur district), jointly topped by scoring 97.4 per cent marks.

The second position was bagged by Niharika Thakur of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Portmore (Shimla), by scoring 97.2 per cent marks, while the third position was bagged jointly by Sanya of Government Senior Secondary School, Utpur (Hamirpur district), Kashish of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Rampur Bushahr (Shimla district), Bhumika Thakur of New Gurukul Public School, Gopal Nagar (Hamirpur district), and Tamanna of Government Senior Secondary School, Kiartoo (Shimla district), by scoring 97 per cent marks.

In the science stream, Ojaswani Upmanyu of Government Senior Secondary School, Ghannari (Una district), topped by scoring 98.6 per cent marks. The second position was bagged by Kanupriya of Government Senior Secondary School, Chururu (Una district), by scoring 98.2 per cent marks, while the third position was jointly bagged by Arnav of Government Senior Secondary School, Houri Devi (Kangra district), and Arshdeep Chaudhary of Government Senior Secondary School, Dhusara (Una district), by scoring 98 per cent marks.