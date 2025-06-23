DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / GIS better tool for cluster mapping: Agri Minister

GIS better tool for cluster mapping: Agri Minister

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 04:05 AM Jun 23, 2025 IST
Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar chaired a review meeting of his department on Friday. During meeting, he said integrating Geographic Information System (GIS) technology with snow agriculture scheme in Himachal Pradesh was an important step towards sustainable agricultural development.

Snow agriculture was discussed at detail at the meeting. Departmental officials provided detailed information about the ongoing agricultural schemes, programmes and new initiatives in the state to the minister.

Addressing officials present at the meeting, the minister said, “An amount of Rs 5.47 crore has been allocated under the scheme in the state. The GIS India team has completed the pilot activities of snow agriculture scheme in five districts of Himachal Pradesh under the technical assistance programme.”

He emphasised that the GIS was a better tool for cluster mapping according to the changing environment.

With its use, cluster mapping could be done in a very short time, he said.

Chander Kumar said seed potato production, which was stopped since 2018, was resumed from Kharif season this year. “Natural farming is being adopted in a phased manner in all government farms from this Kharif season. At least 20 to 30 per cent of each government farm will be brought under natural farming,” he said.

So far, 48,685 farmers were engaged in natural farming and the objective was to take this number to one lakh, the minister said.

For revival and up-gradation of departmental farms, model farms were selected for this year, he said. These include farms at Joginder Nagar, Jhular in the Shahpur area of Kangra, Dalang in Lahaul Spiti, Thulel in Chamba and Manjhauli in the Nalagarh area of Solan, the minister said.

