Give clearance to NHAI projects in a month: CM

Our Correspondent

Palampur, January 13

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed government officials to grant environment and forest clearances within one month to all projects of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in the state.

Gadkari had sought cooperation The NHAI is executing six highway projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore in the state and a few of them have been delayed by two years in the absence of land acquisition and forest clearance

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, had written to the state government last year to extend cooperation to the NHAI for speedy execution of its projects in Himachal Pradesh

He said that delay on the part of officials in granting permissions would not be tolerated. They must cooperate with NHAI officials so that all Central Government-funded projects were completed in a time-bound manner, he added.

A senior NHAI officer told The Tribune today that six phases of different four-lane highway projects were being executed in the state. The bidding process for these projects had already been completed and the NHAI had awarded contracts to private companies, which were likely to get clearances by next month.

He said that the Chief Minister had recently convened a meeting with the NHAI state head and project directors and senior officers of the forest, revenue, PWD and environment departments attended it.

The Chief Minister, while presiding over the meeting, had said that no NHAI project should be delayed because of forest and other clearances to be given by the state government. He also expressed concern over the slow pace of land acquisition, which had further delayed the payment of compensation to the affected persons.

Sukhu assured the NHAI officers that he himself would regularly review the progress of all centrally-funded projects being executed in the state.

