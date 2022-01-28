Give LPG connection to labourers

Families of migrant farm and construction workers, who account for more than 1 lakh population in Una, are forced to trespass into private and government forest land to collect fuel wood for cooking and keep themselves warm. The government should provide LPG connections to migrant workers. — Suresh, Una
Sanitation workers not regular
The garbage collection has been irregular over the past few days. The workers come regularly for a couple of days, but then disappear after a few days. The MC should ensure garbage is collected as per the schedule. — Residents, Chamba
