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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Give priority to Nurpur while forming new dists, says MLA

Give priority to Nurpur while forming new dists, says MLA

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Nurpur, Updated At : 01:20 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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Nurpur MLA Ranbir Singh Nikka
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Nurpur MLA Ranbir Singh Nikka has urged the Himachal Pradesh Government to give priority to Nurpur while considering the formation of new districts, citing its geographical location, administrative infrastructure and the long-standing public demand.

In a statement here yesterday, Nikka said the residents of remote areas falling under Bhattiyat, Jawali, Indora and Fatehpur have to spend considerable time and money while travelling to the Kangra district headquarters at Dharamshala for their administrative and revenue works. Granting district status to Nurpur would bring essential services closer to the people, he added.

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Recalling the region’s administrative history, Nikka said the then Dhumal-led government had established an office of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) at Nurpur in 2003, which was subsequently closed after a change of government in the state. He claimed Nurpur already had several established key facilities, including a Revenue District, a Superintendent of Police office, two additional sessions courts, a district-level forensic office, a Regional Transport Office and a district-level mother-and-child hospital.

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He also highlighted Nurpur’s strategic location along the borders with neighbouring Punjab state, saying strengthened policing was necessary to check drug smuggling and other unlawful activities. The MLA urged the state government to seriously examine the longstanding demand, maintaining that district status would improve administrative efficiency, public convenience and coordination in governance.

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