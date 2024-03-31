Give report on Bhalei college building status by May 15: High Court to state

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, March 30

The HP High Court has directed the state government to furnish a status report regarding the construction of the building for Government Degree College at Bhalei in Chamba district by May 15. A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed the order after perusing the proceedings of the college, wherein it was revealed that the institution was established in 2017 and about 70 students were studying there.

The land selection process for the college building began in 2018 and land was identified and transferred in the name of the Education Department in 2020. Thereafter, in December 2023, an online application through the Parivesh portal for the Forest Conservation Act (FCA) clearance case was submitted. It was stated that in January 2024, the file regarding the FCA case was submitted to the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Salooni, but it was pending at that level for scrutiny and recommendation.

After perusing the case, the court observed that “we fail to understand how action in such a slow motion can be taken by the state for almost six years for providing land to the said college, which is admittedly a Government Degree College.”

The court passed the order on a public interest litigation highlighting that though Bhalei college was established five years ago, it does not have its own building and classes are being conducted in fields, which have two or three foot grass and students faced various problems in the absence of a college building.

