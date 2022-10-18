Give ticket to Brahmins in Himachal polls, BJP & Congress urged

Mandi, October 17
The Himachal Brahmin Sabah today urged the BJP and the Congress to field candidates belonging to the community in the upcoming Assembly elections.
Balbir Sharma, founder of the Brahmin Sabha, said, “Both Congress and BJP had ignored Brahmins in the past and denied ticket to community leaders in the Assembly elections. The community has a considerable vote bank in Himachal. We are hopeful that this time the Congress and the BJP will field Brahmin candidates. If they still ignore the community, the Brahmin Sabha will act accordingly.”
He said, “We help needy children and educate them. We encourage people to
follow ‘Sanatan’ culture. We are working in 80 blocks of the state.”
