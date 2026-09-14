Global acclaim

Chamba-based community-driven rural tourism organisation NotOnMap, which works with remote villages and local communities, has been selected for the sixth cohort of Amadeus’s global Travel4Impact programme. The selection marks major international recognition for its efforts to promote inclusive, responsible and sustainable tourism.

The four-month programme is being conducted by Amadeus in partnership with IE University, Madrid, Spain. NotOnMap is among 27 impact entrepreneurs from 20 countries selected for the latest cohort, which brings together organisations working to address social and environmental challenges through travel and tourism.

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The sixth cohort includes impact-led organisations from across the globe, with representation from Asia, Africa, Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, the Caribbean and Oceania.

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Kumar Anubhav, CEO of NotOnMap, said the selection was more than an achievement for the organisation and represented recognition for thousands of people working at the grassroots level in India’s remote villages.

“NotOnMap being selected for Amadeus’s Travel4Impact programme is a recognition of the work done by thousands of people who work on the ground in the country’s remote villages,” he said. He added that the initiative sent a message to people working with limited resources in rural areas that small beginnings should not discourage them from pursuing meaningful change.

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Travel4Impact supports small businesses and start-ups working in the travel and tourism sector through training, mentorship, networking and access to industry experts. Participants will receive training and practical exposure in areas such as impact measurement, business storytelling, communication, digital positioning, artificial intelligence and innovation.

The programme will also provide participants an opportunity to connect with tourism experts, mentors and impact-driven entrepreneurs from across the world.

Anubhav said tourism generated employment for an estimated 45 to 50 million people in India, but stressed the need to ensure that its economic benefits reached communities at the grassroots level. “If the benefits of tourism are not reaching our villages, the people living there and the local economy, then perhaps we need to change the way we look at tourism,” he said.

He said rural tourism could create opportunities for a wide range of people without requiring everyone to become a hotelier or homestay owner.

“A farmer can become a traveller’s host. Local women can introduce their identity through local food and cuisine. An artist can showcase art and a musician can present local music. These small art forms and traditions, when presented as experiences to travellers, are appreciated by tourists, and each one is an experience in itself,” he said.

With this approach, NotOnMap has launched its ‘Book My Experience’ initiative to enable local artists, cultural practitioners and others who may not own homestays to offer their skills and experiences directly to visitors.

The organisation works with rural communities, homestay owners, women’s self-help groups, artisans and youth to develop tourism models aimed at strengthening local livelihoods while preserving culture, traditions and natural heritage. Anubhav said the Travel4Impact programme would help NotOnMap strengthen its impact model and learn from global best practices in technology, digitalisation, innovation and scaling.

He added that the organisation planned to develop tools and systems to improve access to technology for people at the grassroots level and share knowledge more widely within India’s travel industry.

The selection, he said, also reflected growing global recognition of community-led and responsible tourism models emerging from India, particularly initiatives that combine local livelihoods with the preservation of culture, heritage and the environment.