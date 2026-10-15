GLOF early warning system installed at Geepang Gath glacier in Lahaul-Spiti to boost disaster preparedness

Following a potential threat from the Geepang Gath glacier in Lahaul-Spiti, a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) early warning system has been installed, marking an important milestone in strengthening disaster preparedness.

The successful field implementation of GLOF Early Warning System at Geepang Gath Glacier, situated at an altitude of approximately 4,100 metres, is an endeavour towards strengthening disaster preparedness in the Himalayan region.

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“This pioneering initiative demonstrates our commitment to moving from reactive disaster response towards proactive, science-based risk monitoring and early warning systems,” said Pushpendra Rana, Member Secretary, HP Council for Science, Technology and Environment. “Our priority is to ensure that scientific monitoring translates into timely warnings, effective local preparedness and, ultimately, the protection of human lives and livelihoods,” he added.

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Ghepan glacial lake, perched at an altitude of around 4,070 metres in Lahaul and Spiti, is fast emerging as one of Himachal Pradesh’s most serious glacial flood threats, with its dramatic expansion over the past three decades raising fears of a potentially devastating GLOF.

The lake, which covered 36.49 hectares in 1989, had expanded to more than 101 hectares by 2022. The sharp rise in its size and water level has put downstream settlements at heightened risk, prompting the district administration to intensify surveillance, preparedness and evacuation planning.

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The immediate danger is to Sissu, barely 11 km downstream of the lake. In the event of a sudden breach, a flood wave would move through the Sissu nullah towards the Chandra river corridor, putting Sissu at the highest risk, followed by Goshal and Tandi and other habitations towards the Sansari border and Manali-Leh highway corridor.

Rana said the deployment of monitoring equipment under extremely challenging terrain and weather conditions reflects the dedication of scientific institutions, technical experts, district administration, disaster response teams and field personnel.

As climate change accelerates glacier retreat and increases the risks associated with glacial lakes, investing in real-time monitoring and early warning systems is becoming increasingly important for protecting vulnerable Himalayan communities.