Gloomy tunes can help tide over sadness: Study

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 18

Prof Laxmidhar Behera, Director of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi, has conducted a research to ascertain why listening to sad music helps in times of sadness.

He said, “Music has a powerful ability to affect our emotions and it is no secret that people often turn to music to boost their mood or to help them through tough times. In the research, we tried to find out why people sometimes seek out sad music, even when they try to minimise sadness in their lives.”

“Despite our natural inclination to avoid sadness, this particular emotion has a strange and enduring appeal when expressed through art. This so-called ‘tragedy paradox’ has puzzled philosophers for centuries. It has been postulated that the tragedy paradox arises simply because of the aesthetic appeal of gloomy tunes,” he added. “Our finding shows that the brain’s activity while listening to sad music is unique. The coping mechanism of sad music arises from better processing of emotions,” he said.