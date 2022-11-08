Go by tradition, vote for change: Priyanka

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Una, November 7

General secretary of the Congress Priyanka Gandhi, addressing a political rally at Kangar in Haroli today, urged people to continue the tradition of changing governments after every five years.

‘Sewa not satta’ The Congress works on the principles of sewa (service), while the BJP’s principle is to cling on to satta (power). — Priyanka Gandhi, Congress leader

The BJP had been carrying out a campaign that the tradition of changing governments should change. However, the change is always good for people if there was non-performing government, she said.

Himachal had many traditions, including sending youth to the Army. The Union government had committed injustice with the youth by implementing the Agnipath scheme. Soldiers joining the Army would now have neither rank, nor pension. The BJP government had tried to break the tradition of the youth joining the Army, Priyanka said.

She said the BJP was urging the people to break the tradition of changing governments in the state. However, it should first tell people what its state government had done in the past five years. “All projects that had been implemented were initiated during the stint of the previous Congress government led by former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. The BJP government should tell people which new institution, college or hospital had come up in five years,” she added.

Priyanka alleged that whatever, little development had happened might have happened only in the constituency of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. However, nothing had been done in your district, he said, addressing people in Una district.

She targeted the government for its failure to provide jobs to the youth. She said there were 63,000 vacancies in various departments but the government did not make efforts to fill these. If the Congress is voted to power, it would fill all vacancies and provide about 1 lakh jobs, she added.

She said the Congress was committed to providing the old age pension to government employees and the decision would be taken in the first Cabinet meeting.

Leader of the Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, in whose constituency the rally was held, said that the government had failed on all fronts. There were repeated scams in government recruitments that had shaken the faith of the youth in the recruitment system of the state. The government did not penalise any official for it, he alleged.

HPCC president Pratibha Singh, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel, state Congress in-charge Rajeev Shukla and the candidates of all five constituencies of the district attended the rally.